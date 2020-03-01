Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Dale LILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LILL, Jesse Dale 9/16/1928 - 2/16/2020 Jesse was born and raised in Wenatchee, WA, moved to Spokane, WA in 1943, attended and graduated from Rogers High School in 1946. He earned his BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering from WSU in 1950. Jesse met and married the love of his life, Lucile (Lee) Lill in 1951. Together, they raised three children, and personally built their lifelong residence and family lake homes. He established Lill Construction Company in 1977 and remained actively involved on a daily basis until his death. He mentored his children and grandchildren in the hope they would continue his legacy in the construction industry, as well as his other endeavor as owner of Monkey Business Café, 2011 to present. Jesse's involvements and accomplishment were numerous. He held many positions for The Inland Empire Chapter of the AGC, including Board Member, Officer Positions and President in 1984. He served on the Board of Directors for the Spokane Construction Council and West Central Community Center. Jesse was active in The WA/ID Carpenters Trust Fund, Carpenter's Apprentice Training Committee Trust Fund and WA State Apprenticeship Council. As a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, he served as a Deacon and choir member. Together with Lucile they founded Spokane Badminton Club, acting as an integral part of weekly operations until his passing. Jesse was foremost an honest business man, kind and gentle in nature. Compassionate to a fault in helping others overcome their burdens. He was our driving force and we as a family strive to emulate his qualities. We are truly blessed to be his children and will forever hold him lovingly and gratefully in our hearts and souls. Jesse is survived by his children, Dale, Jocelyn and David (Nancy) Lill; grandchildren, Nathan (Camille) Lill, Aubree (Dennis) Thompson, Kristopher (Angela) Davis, Benjamin (Taylor) Davis and Matthew Lill; great-grandchildren, Caper and Manu Lill and two additional arriving in March. Memorial donations may be sent to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.

