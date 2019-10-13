Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse E. "Jess" RICHARDSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARDSON, Jesse E. Jesse "Jess" E. Richardson husband, father, grandfather, farmer, educator, coach, activist, and renowned fisherman/hunter of Spokane Valley, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born to Jesse E. Richardson Sr. and Corrine Richardson on July 22, 1932 in Arcadia Florida. During the Great Depression his family moved cross country, settling in Vancouver, WA, and Omak WA. Upon graduation Jess enlisted in the Air Force (1951-1958) as a Staff Sergeant for the 92nd Bombing Wing, stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base where he was deployed to the Marianna Islands, Guam. His world was forever changed when he met a beautiful, young nursing student at a local dance in Spokane. Soon after, Jesse married Janice F. Hill and the pair settled in Spokane where they raised four children. Jess completed his Master of Education and Principal's Credentials at Eastern Washington College. He started his career in 1957 teaching for Spokane School District at Steven's Elementary and Garry Middle School where he met and formed life-long friends that he and Jan then enjoyed throughout their lives. Jess Jan retired in 1988, and spent many winters in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico again making more friends. In addition to teaching, Jesse spent his summers as a butcher, handyman, and a farmer the latter of which became a labor of love when the family moved to their small farm in the heart of the Spokane Valley. Devoted to his community, Jesse was active in local politics, his children's PTO's, and the Boy Scouts with his son. Jess and Jan are known for raising and sharing their famous corn, raspberries, and other vegetables with family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike. Jesse loved to spend his free time pulling his camper, boat, and family around the state to fish, hunt, clam and gather food of all kinds. He received great joy out of sharing this hobby with his family and friends, and could be heard hooting and hollering upon a big find. A true competitor, Jesse loved to play cards and games and would start each day playing a game of cribbage with his wife over coffee. He kept a running tally of victories with every opponent and up until his passing would still regularly whop any who dared challenge him at cribbage. Humble in defeat, with his signature guttural groan, he was always up for another game. Jess is greatly missed by his children, Joann (Tom) Medcalf, Jerry (Jan) Richardson, Judy (Nathan) Lawless, his grandchildren Jared (Ally) Richardson, Justin (Alana) Medcalf, Jessie Lawless, Chris (Kirsten) Henry, and his great-grandchildren Wyatt, Ava, Braylen, and Camden. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Janice, daughter Jeannie, his brother Calvin, sisters Ann and Eileen, and his parents. Jess shared his love of the outdoors with many friends and his family. He has taught and passed on the joy of camping, gardening, hunting/fishing to so many, his joy will live on through all of us. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2:00 p.m. at Hazen & Jaeger Valley, 1306 N. Pines Road.

