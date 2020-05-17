In Memory of VINCENT, Jesse Jay March 20, 1920 April 16, 2020 (Age 100) Jesse Jay Vincent passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Born March 20, 1920 in Grand Forks, B.C. to Lewis and Nellie. Jesse lived his younger years in Leavenworth, WA where he met and married his childhood sweetheart, Betty. They were married 62 years. They moved to the Spokane area in 1944. Jesse served in the Navy in WWII. He is survived by his son Tom of Post Falls; daughter Linda; grandchildren Amy (Justin), Carrie (Pat), Sarah (Michael), Brad (Emily), great-grandchildren Colton, Zachary, Haylee, Tegan, Talyn, Macy, Malia, Sara and Chad; brother Joe, numerous nieces and nephew, and special friends Sandy Mahn and Wilma Caulfield. Jesse will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held, followed by a celebration of his life. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.



