CAIN, Jesse R. (Age 35) Jesse R. Cain, 35, of New York City passed away on April 2, 2019. Jesse was born in Spokane to Richard and Connie Cain on November 22, 1983. He went to East Valley schools and graduated from Gonzaga University. His current job was Director of Operations at Home Vision Realty. Jesse was, in a word, a character. He brought laughter and fun and joy to all lives he touched and those lives were many. There was no one like him and there never will be on this earth again. He will be deeply missed for the rest of our earthly lives. He loved his fiancé Damilola and she was, in his own words, "the best thing that ever happened to me." More than anything, he was looking forward to their marriage and having children together. His heart was and is and always will be hers. Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Life Center Church, 1202 N. Government Way. Visitation will be April 27 from 1-4 at Thornhill Valley, 1400 S. Pines. Additional information about Jesse's life can be found on the following website: http://memorial.yourtribute.com/thelifeofjessecain. The loss of Jesse and especially his laughter will be profound any stories or memories that you can share on this web site will be a comfort to us and greatly appreciated. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019