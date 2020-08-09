1/1
Jesse Ross "Jess" ALBERT
ALBERT, Jesse Ross Jesse Ross Albert, "Jess" passed away at his home in Spokane Valley Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 from the result of a fall with brain injury. He was born in Potlatch, ID June 24th, 1940 to Roy and Emily Albert (Swatman). He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Barbara Pearl, sister Lula Rauch, and brothers Leon " Lynn" Albert and Velven "Skinny" Albert. He is survived by his sister Brenda "Irene" Jones of Clarkston, WA and brothers Troy Albert of Chehalis, WA and Harold Albert, of Sandpoint, ID, and numerous nieces and nephews. There were two children from his first marriage to Lucille Heustis of Deary ID, a son Ricky "Rick" McGraw of Potlatch, ID and a daughter Patty who died in infancy. Jess' 2nd marriage to Terry Case gave him a stepson Rod Nolan of Vancouver WA, and a daughter Tracy Wilson (Wayne) of The Dalles, OR. Surviving grandchildren are Christopher R. McGraw, Conner M. Wilson and Bryce D. Wilson. Jess was raised on a farm near Potlatch. He worked as a farm-hand and fabricator, then as a fuel truck driver. Upon moving to Moscow he worked at Tri State Distributors. For many years he was a machinist at the Hanford Area in Richland, WA from which he retired. Coworkers quickly learned to be on the look-out for his practical jokes and offbeat sense of humor. He was a member of The Eagles. Jess enjoyed traveling in his camper, fishing, boating and caring for his dog, Cleo. Jess would have liked to thank his neighbor Joann for her caring and concern. (Cleo thanks you too!) He will be greatly missed by family and friends including his friend and companion of 19 years, Edie Summers. At the decedent's request no services will be held. Contributions in Jess' name can be given to Eagles Aerie 3433 Spokane Valley, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
