ROYLANCE, Jessica Jo (Kamps) Jessica Jo Kamps Roylance was born March 5, 1979 in Coeur d'Alene, ID and passed away January 15, 2020. Her childhood was spent in Post Falls, ID where she attended Frederick Post Elementary School and Post Falls Middle School. She was an attentive, loving sister to her siblings and enjoyed life with her immediate and extended family. She moved to Spokane as a teenager and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1997. She grew up enjoying exploring and playing piano and keyboard. As an adult, she worked for the Inland Northwest Blood Bank for several years as a dedicated employee, always with a passion for this vocation. In 2018 she married her husband Mark Roylance, together having a very happy Christian life spent either at their property or traveling, always enjoying their time together. Her other big love in life was in caring for her animals, both pets and farm animals. She was devoted to them and received much joy from all the animals she shared her life with especially her deranged cockatoo, Charlie. Jessica was an uncommonly brave, caring individual who was not afraid to think and live "outside of the box" and is missed terribly by all the lives she touched. Jessica was preceded in death by her mother Belinda Pierce and grandparents. She is survived by her husband Mark Roylance, Newport, WA; father and step-mother Joe and Julie Kamps, Post Falls; step-father Tracy Pierce, Spokane; sister Jennifer Kumjian, Spokane, brother Bryce McKeirnan (Kacie) Spokane, brother Joe Kamps III (Lenna) Post Falls, sister Jillian Ott (Matt) Coeur d'Alene, sister Janessa Kamps, Coeur d'Alene, sister Julianna Kamps, Coeur d'Alene, brother Jackson Kamps, Post Falls, and step-brothers Brian Pierce and Jeffrey Pierce, Spokane. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the animal shelter of your choice. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 11AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14111 East 16th Ave, Veradale.

