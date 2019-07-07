Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Lane (Crick) MEDLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEDLEN, Jessica Lane (Crick) (Age 38) December 7, 1980 - June 20, 2019 Our beautiful, kind, funny, loving, giving, genius child passed on to her eternal home on June 20th, 2019, after battling a very aggressive cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, for over a year. She was diagnosed at 6 yrs of age with A.L.L. another form of cancer, (leukemia) and survived for 32 years until she was diagnosed last May. She went through a special type of bone marrow transplant in Dec. 2018. She relapsed within two months and continued to fight long past any predictable time. She was a fighter, an inspiration to many, loving all of mankind...Young, Old. Black, White. Rich, Poor. And a huge inspiration and a heart full of love for the broken, the sick, the homeless. She touched so many lives with her witty humor and her heart full of compassion. Not a racist bone in her body, nor a judgemental attitude. She truly was an angel. She found her pure, 1st true love, John, who could make her smile like no one else, a year and half ago. What they have is so beautiful to see. True Love! She had a journalist degree, and had written articles for many types of magazines, she was an actress in several plays, a Speaker for many fundraisers, a food and comedy reviewer. A braniac at Microsoft, until she switched directions completely in her career, and became a construction worker, a union member, and went from a flagger for four weeks to a journeyman construction level for eight months. This was her last job and her favorite of all of her ecperiences...working under the I-90 bridge in Seattle. She loved that job! Until she could no longer do it. Jess was preceded in death by many, but was especially close to her Gramma Lola Emter and uncle Tim Medlen, and Gramma Maria and Grampa James Kelly Crick. Those left behind until we meet again, mother Cindy Medlen, father, Misha Finkel, brothers Colby Crick (and Terynn), Kasey Crick, (and Jessica), nephew Keaton Crick, sister Carina Martinez, brothers David Finkel and Joshua Finkel, special sister-friends, Lisa Clarizio-Elgee and family, Hillary Chrisman (Adams) and family, Lindsay Ota and family, and so many special sister and brother friends around the globe. I love you my Baby girl... you are my sunshine And on the day that you were born the angels got together...baby blue eyes. Celebration of life July 13th 4:00 pm-8pm Including reception Spokane Valley Event Center, 10514 E. Sprague,Spokane Valley.

MEDLEN, Jessica Lane (Crick) (Age 38) December 7, 1980 - June 20, 2019 Our beautiful, kind, funny, loving, giving, genius child passed on to her eternal home on June 20th, 2019, after battling a very aggressive cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, for over a year. She was diagnosed at 6 yrs of age with A.L.L. another form of cancer, (leukemia) and survived for 32 years until she was diagnosed last May. She went through a special type of bone marrow transplant in Dec. 2018. She relapsed within two months and continued to fight long past any predictable time. She was a fighter, an inspiration to many, loving all of mankind...Young, Old. Black, White. Rich, Poor. And a huge inspiration and a heart full of love for the broken, the sick, the homeless. She touched so many lives with her witty humor and her heart full of compassion. Not a racist bone in her body, nor a judgemental attitude. She truly was an angel. She found her pure, 1st true love, John, who could make her smile like no one else, a year and half ago. What they have is so beautiful to see. True Love! She had a journalist degree, and had written articles for many types of magazines, she was an actress in several plays, a Speaker for many fundraisers, a food and comedy reviewer. A braniac at Microsoft, until she switched directions completely in her career, and became a construction worker, a union member, and went from a flagger for four weeks to a journeyman construction level for eight months. This was her last job and her favorite of all of her ecperiences...working under the I-90 bridge in Seattle. She loved that job! Until she could no longer do it. Jess was preceded in death by many, but was especially close to her Gramma Lola Emter and uncle Tim Medlen, and Gramma Maria and Grampa James Kelly Crick. Those left behind until we meet again, mother Cindy Medlen, father, Misha Finkel, brothers Colby Crick (and Terynn), Kasey Crick, (and Jessica), nephew Keaton Crick, sister Carina Martinez, brothers David Finkel and Joshua Finkel, special sister-friends, Lisa Clarizio-Elgee and family, Hillary Chrisman (Adams) and family, Lindsay Ota and family, and so many special sister and brother friends around the globe. I love you my Baby girl... you are my sunshine And on the day that you were born the angels got together...baby blue eyes. Celebration of life July 13th 4:00 pm-8pm Including reception Spokane Valley Event Center, 10514 E. Sprague,Spokane Valley. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close