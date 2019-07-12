Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Lane (Crick) MEDLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEDLEN, Jessica Lane (Crick) (Age 38) December 7, 1980 - June 20, 2019 Celebration of Life July 13th 4:00 pm-8pm Including reception Spokane Valley Event Center, 10514 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley. The family would to thank the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, the University of Washington for the exceptional care that was given. Thank you to the Orange Team, the Hemeonc Team, and all of the medical professionals, on all floors, in all rooms, and all levels of care for your precise and amazing expertise in this field of treating something as awful as cancer. The research team is amazing, the doctors are the "best of the best," especially Dr. Roland Walter, and all of the NPs and PAs, the RNs, the personal caregivers, including Beth, Adina, Regina, Hillary, Ashley and Alex, Lisa and Costa, Bailey and Claire, and our wonderful little "spitfire" Kenna. Thank you all so very much for not only loving my daughter, but for understanding her and making her as comfortable as possible. You all are truly amazing and you will always be in our hearts. We love you always, Cindy and Jess

MEDLEN, Jessica Lane (Crick) (Age 38) December 7, 1980 - June 20, 2019 Celebration of Life July 13th 4:00 pm-8pm Including reception Spokane Valley Event Center, 10514 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley. The family would to thank the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, the University of Washington for the exceptional care that was given. Thank you to the Orange Team, the Hemeonc Team, and all of the medical professionals, on all floors, in all rooms, and all levels of care for your precise and amazing expertise in this field of treating something as awful as cancer. The research team is amazing, the doctors are the "best of the best," especially Dr. Roland Walter, and all of the NPs and PAs, the RNs, the personal caregivers, including Beth, Adina, Regina, Hillary, Ashley and Alex, Lisa and Costa, Bailey and Claire, and our wonderful little "spitfire" Kenna. Thank you all so very much for not only loving my daughter, but for understanding her and making her as comfortable as possible. You all are truly amazing and you will always be in our hearts. We love you always, Cindy and Jess Published in Spokesman-Review on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close