SEVERINO, Jessica Rae (Age 20) Jessica Rae Severino unexpectedly passed away on July 5, 2019 and is now with the Lord. A life-long Spokane resident, Jessica was born into a loving, caring family that raised her to become the daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend, friend, and dog mom we all love and adore. A graduate of St. Charles Catholic School in 2013 as well as North Central High School class of 2017, Jessica was ready to make the most out of life. She was never one to let time pass her by, as she strived to find an adventure every day with friends and family- through long drives, exploring Coeur D'Alene, camping, numerous Dutch Bros runs, etc. Everyone around her admired her sweet personality, as well as her unique sense of humor crafted from a blend of Disney, Duck Dynasty, SpongeBob, and many other personal references and inside jokes. She is survived by her parents Cindy and Robert, her siblings Shannon, Brandon, Carmen, and Peyton, her grandmothers Teresa and Connie, her boyfriend Nathaniel, her person Katie, and numerous other family members and friends. She joins grandparents Carmen, Mikki, Lewis, Ray, and Chuck in the Kingdom of Heaven. Jessica's service will be held Saturday, July 20th at St. Charles Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Please feel free to dress in camo, tye dye, flannel, Disney, SpongeBob, etc. in honor of her memory. To leave an online condolence to Jessica's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019