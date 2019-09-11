Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Sue (Stovall) KARDOS-OVERDORFER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KARDOS- OBERDORFER, Jessica Sue (Stovall) (Age 36) Jessica Sue Kardos-Oberdorfer (Stovall), 36, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday September 1, 2019 in Priest Lake, Idaho. Jessica was born October 6, 1982 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jessica's parents are Dan and Carolyn Stovall (Klotz). She grew up in Post Falls, ID graduating from Post Falls High School in 2001. Jessica went on to attend and graduate from Grand Canyon University with a Master's degree in Finance. Jessica married Jeremy on February 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jessica and Jeremy resided in Spokane Valley, WA with their daughter. Jessica was an insurance processor for HomeStreet Bank in Spokane. Jessica is survived by husband, Jeremy Kardos-Oberdorfer; daughter, Olivia and dog, Thumper; parents, Dan and Carolyn Stovall; sister, Kalynn Nelson (Mike); seven nephews and one niece; grandmother, Gloria Klotz; grandparents, John and Ruby Miles, and Bill and Penny Stovall. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles. Jessica is preceded in death by grandmother, Carol Doty and grandfather, Don Klotz. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home - Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, ID. There will be a small reception following the service. Please visit Jessica's online memorial and sign her guestbook at

KARDOS- OBERDORFER, Jessica Sue (Stovall) (Age 36) Jessica Sue Kardos-Oberdorfer (Stovall), 36, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday September 1, 2019 in Priest Lake, Idaho. Jessica was born October 6, 1982 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jessica's parents are Dan and Carolyn Stovall (Klotz). She grew up in Post Falls, ID graduating from Post Falls High School in 2001. Jessica went on to attend and graduate from Grand Canyon University with a Master's degree in Finance. Jessica married Jeremy on February 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jessica and Jeremy resided in Spokane Valley, WA with their daughter. Jessica was an insurance processor for HomeStreet Bank in Spokane. Jessica is survived by husband, Jeremy Kardos-Oberdorfer; daughter, Olivia and dog, Thumper; parents, Dan and Carolyn Stovall; sister, Kalynn Nelson (Mike); seven nephews and one niece; grandmother, Gloria Klotz; grandparents, John and Ruby Miles, and Bill and Penny Stovall. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles. Jessica is preceded in death by grandmother, Carol Doty and grandfather, Don Klotz. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home - Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, ID. There will be a small reception following the service. Please visit Jessica's online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close