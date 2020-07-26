1/1
Jessie Louise OLMSTEAD
In Loving Memory OLMSTEAD, Jessie Louise Jessie Louise Olmstead, a 70 year resident of the Colville, WA area passed away on July 19, 2020 at the wonderful age of 97. Jessie was born on June 22, 1923 in Curlew, WA to Ernest Fredrick George Meyer and Jessie May (Heslop) Meyer. On July 26, 1942, Jessie married James D. Olmstead at the Curlew Presbyterian Church. To this union, two daughters and a son were born. They were married 64 years and were always together, until his passing in 2007. Jessie loved to fish and hunt wildlife with her camera. You could always find James and Jessie near a lake or camping with their trailer. Jessie had a great knack for knitting, sewing, and making her own clothing and her children's. She loved cooking, making maple bars and homemade bread. Gardening and canning their produce was always a top priority. Jessie's hobbies included painting, wood-burning also writing her life stories. Jessie loved playing musical instruments, especially the harmonica. Jessie was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth and Julia and her brothers Ernie and John. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Meshishnek (Damond), Janet Christman (Paul) and son Robert Olmstead (Cheryl), all of Colville, WA, ten grandchildren: Debbie Engebretsen, Bob Meshishnek, Lori Coffell, Janelle Sackman, Don Christman, Gary Christman, Susan Mack, Paula Christman, Ron Matlock, and Robert Olmstead Jr; twenty three great-grandkids, and three great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jessie also leaves a very special and loving friend Leo Bergstresser. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Heart Association in Honor of Jessie. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted in care.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
