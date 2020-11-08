LOAN, Jilla Paulette Jilla Paulette Harmon Loan was born to Moody and Patty Harmon on August 14, 1951 in Spokane. She went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020 in Spokane. Jilla was raised in the Valleyford area until age 17 when her family moved to the Spokane foothills. She grew up in a Christian home and continued to follow the Lord throughout her life. After graduating from East Valley High School she worked for the Highway Department and Welfare Support Enforcement. At some point she moved to Kansas City, Missouri to work for Stonecroft Ministries and Calvary Bible College for a total of 20 years. She returned to be near family while working in several jobs in Spokane along with the Spokane Conservation District until her retirement. Jilla had an easy-going personality and had an unwavering Christian faith. She approached life with a positive attitude. A favorite pastime she had was to make elaborate homemade cards for family and friends. Jilla married Denny Loan later in life and had a good marriage for 10 years until her untimely passing earlier this year. A special blessing and enjoyment for Jilla was to be with her two granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Her large extended family brought much happiness to her throughout her life. She is survived by her husband Dennis (Denny) Loan; her sisters, Jenny (Bob) Brown, Jocie (Jim) Lunden, Jessica (Paul) Starbird, Jonelle Davisson; and her brother Moody (Christy) Harmon. At this time no service is planned. Denny shares a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the family and friends who have shared thoughtful expressions of love and respect.



