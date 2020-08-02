BUCHANAN, Jim A. Jim A. Buchanan died peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, due to compli- cations of Covid 19. Jim was born July 18th, 1935 in Spokane WA to Avery and June Kreager Buchanan. He attended North Central High school, then served as an Honor Guard in the U.S. Army. He married Maurita (Rita) Evans in 1957. They were married for over 50 years until her passing in 2009. They raised three children together. Jim's career spanned over 30 years in the gas department with Washington Water Power/Avista. He was happiest when spending time with his family and many friends at Priest Lake, boating skiing and fishing. His grandsons Austin and Max were his greatest joy. Jim's booming laugh and generosity will be remembered and cherished. Jim was preceded in death by his son Curtis Buchanan and his wife, Rita Buchanan. He is survived by his children, Katherine Buchanan, Craig Buchanan and wife Rachelle, and his two grandsons, Austin Buchanan and Max Buchanan. Due to current health conditions, no indoor service will be held at this time. His family hopes to have a celebration of his life in the near future, safety permitting. Jim will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery with his wife Rita. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.