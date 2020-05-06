In Loving Memory Jim Gibson February 8, 1938 - April 28, 2020 Jim l. Gibson was a lifetime resident of Spokane, Washington, born on February 8th, 1938 to William F. Gibson and Anna Rose Kirn, two brothers Jack Gibson, John Gibson, and a sister Judy Lane. He has a son Josh Gibson and two daughters Joy Lacoda and Joann Gibson. Jim attended Holmes Grade School and went to high school at North Central. He enlisted in to the Marine Corps September 1955 and was honorably discharged on September 1961. Jim was employed at The Spokesman-Review delivering papers from 1961-1966. He moved on to Wendel Fordtown June 1960 - September 1977 as a parts manager. In December of 1978- 1981 he went to work for Lincoln Mercury Mazda, as counter parts manager. 1980-83 he worked for Mead School driving school bus. 1983-2003 Jim went to work for Spokane Transit, driving city bus where he retried in 2003, Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing and the outdoor life . He loved to spend time with family and friends . He is also survived by his wife of 32 years, Stacy. He will be dearly missed.



