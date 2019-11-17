Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shadle Park Presbyterian Chr 5508 N Alberta St Spokane, WA 99205 Memorial service 3:00 PM Shadle Park Presbyterian Church 5508 N. Alberta Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HANSEN, Jim Jim Hansen went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Jim was born in Wallace, Idaho on March 15, 1925 and spent his first 17 years in Mullan, Idaho. Jim graduated from Oregon State University in 1949 with a degree in Business and Industry. It was there that Jim met his beloved wife, Margaret. A career in sales led Jim and Margaret to Tustin, California where they raised their children. In 1981 they transferred to Spokane where they eventually retired. Jim was an elder and deacon in several churches over his lifetime and remained active at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church and in his much-loved small group until the end. A champion and encourager of absolutely everyone he encountered, Jim's unwavering love of others was a testament to his understanding of Christ's love for the world. He was a man of devout faith and his priority in life was people. He adored his family and he treated others like family as wellalways ready with a kind word and an eager ear to listen and understand. Jim loved the outdoors, delighting his grand and great-grandchildren with stories and silliness, and simply doing life together with Margaret. Jim and Margaret were married for 65 years before Margaret passed away in 2015 and the two were blessed with 4 children and their spouses, Dave (Debbie) Hansen, Mary (Bruce) Becker, Tom (Kathy) Hansen, Martha (Dave) Orvis, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 3pm at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts may be given to the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church Concern Fund.

HANSEN, Jim Jim Hansen went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Jim was born in Wallace, Idaho on March 15, 1925 and spent his first 17 years in Mullan, Idaho. Jim graduated from Oregon State University in 1949 with a degree in Business and Industry. It was there that Jim met his beloved wife, Margaret. A career in sales led Jim and Margaret to Tustin, California where they raised their children. In 1981 they transferred to Spokane where they eventually retired. Jim was an elder and deacon in several churches over his lifetime and remained active at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church and in his much-loved small group until the end. A champion and encourager of absolutely everyone he encountered, Jim's unwavering love of others was a testament to his understanding of Christ's love for the world. He was a man of devout faith and his priority in life was people. He adored his family and he treated others like family as wellalways ready with a kind word and an eager ear to listen and understand. Jim loved the outdoors, delighting his grand and great-grandchildren with stories and silliness, and simply doing life together with Margaret. Jim and Margaret were married for 65 years before Margaret passed away in 2015 and the two were blessed with 4 children and their spouses, Dave (Debbie) Hansen, Mary (Bruce) Becker, Tom (Kathy) Hansen, Martha (Dave) Orvis, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 3pm at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts may be given to the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church Concern Fund. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close