LLOYD, Jimmie Dean Jimmie Dean Lloyd, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake on March 20, 2020. He was born in Post Falls, Idaho on November 26, 1928 and attended school nearby, graduating from Otis Orchards High School in 1946. He attended Eastern Washington College of Education for two years before he served in the United States Army during the Korean War at Fort Lewis, Washington and in the post war occupation of Germany. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement in the 1970s, when he began his second career as an orchardist managing the last operating apple orchard in Otis Orchards. He was a devout Catholic and an active member and benefactor of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Otis Orchards. He volunteered at Spokane Valley's Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort and St. Vincent dePaul Society. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Marie; brother Gene; and beloved wife Josephine. He is survived by his son Michael; grandsons Donald and Eric; brother Ted; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. His many kindnesses and prayers will never be forgotten. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings in Washington State, Jim's memorial service will be postponed until further notice. Online tributes may be made at

