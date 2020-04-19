Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Lee KINARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KINARD, Jimmie Lee The Lord called the beloved Jimmie Lee Kinard home on March 29th at the age of 89. Born on March 19, 1931 to Cotetes and Felix Blake in Pollard, AL. She was raised in Pensacola, FL and moved to Spokane, WA in 1952. Where she later met and married the late Odell Kinard Sr. Loved by so many Jimmie Lee was a pillar in the community and a cancer survior. She worked at the Health Department and later retired from the East Central Community Center. She was also one of the founders of Southeast daycare center. Jimmie was a selfless woman always smiling and taking care of others. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix and Cotetes, husband Odell Kinard Sr, daughter Felicia Houston-Rease; grandsons, Terrell, Terrance Jr, Odell III, and great-granddaughters Chantel, Tahveyah. She is survived by 5 children Brenda Daniels Niles (Renaldo), Adell Kinard-Porter (James) Odell Jr, Terrance and Steven Kinard. Two grandkids she adopted at birth Tera and Sade Kinard. 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and many others that she took in and excepted into her family. Jimmie was a generous, kind, compassionate, selfless, admirable God-fearing woman who will be missed dearly. Heaven has gained a true angel. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

KINARD, Jimmie Lee The Lord called the beloved Jimmie Lee Kinard home on March 29th at the age of 89. Born on March 19, 1931 to Cotetes and Felix Blake in Pollard, AL. She was raised in Pensacola, FL and moved to Spokane, WA in 1952. Where she later met and married the late Odell Kinard Sr. Loved by so many Jimmie Lee was a pillar in the community and a cancer survior. She worked at the Health Department and later retired from the East Central Community Center. She was also one of the founders of Southeast daycare center. Jimmie was a selfless woman always smiling and taking care of others. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix and Cotetes, husband Odell Kinard Sr, daughter Felicia Houston-Rease; grandsons, Terrell, Terrance Jr, Odell III, and great-granddaughters Chantel, Tahveyah. She is survived by 5 children Brenda Daniels Niles (Renaldo), Adell Kinard-Porter (James) Odell Jr, Terrance and Steven Kinard. Two grandkids she adopted at birth Tera and Sade Kinard. 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and many others that she took in and excepted into her family. Jimmie was a generous, kind, compassionate, selfless, admirable God-fearing woman who will be missed dearly. Heaven has gained a true angel. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close