KINARD, Jimmie Lee The Lord called the beloved Jimmie Lee Kinard home on March 29th at the age of 89. Born on March 19, 1931 to Cotetes and Felix Blake in Pollard, AL. She was raised in Pensacola, FL and moved to Spokane, WA in 1952. Where she later met and married the late Odell Kinard Sr. Loved by so many Jimmie Lee was a pillar in the community and a cancer survior. She worked at the Health Department and later retired from the East Central Community Center. She was also one of the founders of Southeast daycare center. Jimmie was a selfless woman always smiling and taking care of others. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix and Cotetes, husband Odell Kinard Sr, daughter Felicia Houston-Rease; grandsons, Terrell, Terrance Jr, Odell III, and great-granddaughters Chantel, Tahveyah. She is survived by 5 children Brenda Daniels Niles (Renaldo), Adell Kinard-Porter (James) Odell Jr, Terrance and Steven Kinard. Two grandkids she adopted at birth Tera and Sade Kinard. 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and many others that she took in and excepted into her family. Jimmie was a generous, kind, compassionate, selfless, admirable God-fearing woman who will be missed dearly. Heaven has gained a true angel. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020