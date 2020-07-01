Jimmy William RICE
RICE, Jimmy William (Age 84) November 16, 2020- June 28, 2020 Jimmy William Rice, son of Forrest Earl Rice and Margaret Mary O'Connell Rice, born November 16, 1935, Spokane, WA. Jim attended and worked his way through Gonzaga High School where he joined the Navy reserves. Attended Gonzaga University for one quarter, then enlisted in the Marines for four years. January 1959 hired out for the DEW line (distant early warning) as a civilian and worked eighteen months, or two contracts as station chief still being in the reservers. In 1961 he completed eight years in the reserves and was honorably discharged. Enrolled in Gonzaga University and completed two years. Then to Seattle University another Jesuit University graduated in 1966, with a B.S. in electrical engineering. Hired at Boeing in Seattle and retired after twenty years, at age fifty. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether golfing, hunting, also motor cycling, shuffle board and the casino where he liked the craps. He was an avid reader and loved college basketball especially Gonzaga basketball. Preceded in death by his parents, a sister Jacqueline Howell. Survived by brother Laramie L. (Carley) and several nieces and nephews.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
