PEARSON, Joan Beverly (nee Grover) (Age 76) Joan Beverly Pearson died tragically due to complica-tions from surgery on February 16, 2019 at Valley Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Joan was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 25, 1942 to John and Ruth Grover. The Grover family relocated to Freeport, Illinois where Joan and her two brothers Larry and Bob grew up. Some of Joan's fondest memories were of summers spent visiting her grandparents in Oak Hill, Illinois, where she loved running free on her grandparents' farm and playing with the animals. Joan graduated from Freeport High School on June 6, 1961. Joan was a homemaker, worked at Newell Window Furnishings, and worked as general manager assisting her late husband, Lawrence Pearson (President), in the day-to-day operations of the Freeport Advertiser before they retired and moved to Florida in 1987. Not one to sit still, Joan quickly came out of retirement and obtained her real estate license and sold real estate in the New Port Richey, Florida area until 1993. Joan and Larry moved to Reno, Nevada in 1994, where Joan's next career challenge took her to Channel Publishing. Finally, Joan and Larry moved to Spokane, Washington in 2006 to be nearer family. Joan cared for her late husband until he passed on April 23, 2008. She enjoyed volunteering with school children, and was an active participant in her church community serving on the pastoral council as well as various prayer groups and church ministries. Likewise, she served on her homeowner's association board of directors for several years. Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, and the cherished matriarch of her family. Joan was a kind, caring, charismatic woman, who always strove to learn more, know more, and do more. Her grandchildren remember her as a woman who always listened and never interrupted, who made the simple act of sharing a meal feel like a special event between them, and who thoroughly enjoyed grandma's penchant for ice cream. Her great-grandson recalls how she taught him how to play checkers and how she always made him laugh. They remember the myriad of little things she did for them, with them, and they remember her as an one-of-a-kind, who celebrated their joys and who lent comfort and guidance when sadness called on them. It was the little things in life that meant so much, and she knew that. Joan loved to dance, to talk current events, to share little stories with larger meanings, to hone her computer prowess, to spend time with her family she just really loved her life. She was a tender soul, with a kind heart, whose loving spirit was taken too soon, and who will be missed beyond words. Joan was preceded in death by her late husband Lawrence Pearson, her parents John and Ruth Grover, and her older brother Robert Grover. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Christine Lamia; LuAnne and her husband Todd Ostlie, her granddaughters, Ciara Lamia, Ava and Nicole Ostlie, her great-grandson Gabriel Lamia, and her brother Larry Grover. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church located at 3327 S. Perry Street, Spokane, WA. The Mass will be followed with a reception at the church, and the family will gather for a graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family wants to extend their deep gratitude and appreciation for the emotional support received from so many friends, co-workers, and the unexpected kindness of strangers during this trying time. Please consider making a donation in Joan's name to the Union Gospel Mission or to the Women's and Children's Crisis Shelter. You can visit Joan's online memorial at

