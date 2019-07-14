Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Dee COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Joan Dee (Age 77) Born on March 17, 1942 to Jess and Charlotte MItchell in Spokane, WA. She went to meet her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019 and went on to Heaven to join her husband Charles A. Cook, son James "Jamie" Cook, parents and brother. She is survived by her family: brother Ben Mitchell (Mardella), Alan Cook (Justina), Kenneth Cook, Kevin Cook and Melinda Cook, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The enjoyment of her smile, love, and compassion will be missed by all and everyone she touched. We will be having a celebration memorial of life on July 20th between 12 and 2:00 at the West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St. Please join the family and tell your memories and stories of this wonderful lady we so cherished. Reception to follow.

COOK, Joan Dee (Age 77) Born on March 17, 1942 to Jess and Charlotte MItchell in Spokane, WA. She went to meet her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019 and went on to Heaven to join her husband Charles A. Cook, son James "Jamie" Cook, parents and brother. She is survived by her family: brother Ben Mitchell (Mardella), Alan Cook (Justina), Kenneth Cook, Kevin Cook and Melinda Cook, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The enjoyment of her smile, love, and compassion will be missed by all and everyone she touched. We will be having a celebration memorial of life on July 20th between 12 and 2:00 at the West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St. Please join the family and tell your memories and stories of this wonderful lady we so cherished. Reception to follow. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close