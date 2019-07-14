COOK, Joan Dee (Age 77) Born on March 17, 1942 to Jess and Charlotte MItchell in Spokane, WA. She went to meet her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019 and went on to Heaven to join her husband Charles A. Cook, son James "Jamie" Cook, parents and brother. She is survived by her family: brother Ben Mitchell (Mardella), Alan Cook (Justina), Kenneth Cook, Kevin Cook and Melinda Cook, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The enjoyment of her smile, love, and compassion will be missed by all and everyone she touched. We will be having a celebration memorial of life on July 20th between 12 and 2:00 at the West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St. Please join the family and tell your memories and stories of this wonderful lady we so cherished. Reception to follow.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019