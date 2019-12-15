Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Farrell JANS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANS, Joan Farrell (Age 81) Joan Alice passed away peacefully in Coeur D' Alene on December 4, 2019. Joan was born on May 16, 1938 in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the daughter of John L. (Jack) and Alice Farrell. As a child, her family's travels took them all over the West coast including Everett and Walla Walla before finally settling down to become longtime residents of Spokane. Joan's love of music and the piano started early, even winning her first prize on the iconic Spokane television show "Starlit Stairway" performing Debussy's Claire De Lune. Joan then graduated from Marycliff High School in 1956 after receiving the prestigious Zonta medal also for her excellence in piano. The next year she attended Gonzaga University on scholarship as the accompanist for the Glee Club. But while still a senior in high school, Joan met Donald Jans, a Gonzaga University student and trumpet player who was performing with his band, The Stardusters, at a dance at Gonzaga's former COG. This proved to be a fateful encounter. After their marriage, his job took them to Salt Lake City, where her three children, Alicia Haley and Susan Jans (Paul), of San Francisco, and Donald, Portland, OR were born. Their travels with her husband's job then took them to Los Angeles, Moraga (San Francisco), Portland OR, Athens GA, Jefferson City MO and Pittsburgh PA before finally returning back to her beloved Spokane for good in the late 80's. While never ever far from her grand piano, she was also a writer, publishing a children's book, "The Merry Go Round Mystery" based on the Riverfront Park Carrousel, and was a contributor to the Spokesman-Review among other periodicals. Joan is survived by her children and grandchildren, Megan Haley, Beverly Hills CA, Alec and Matson Haley of San Francisco, and Shealand and Beau Jans of Portland OR in addition to her four beloved siblings: Colleen Burhans, Pottstown PA, John L. Farrell, Portland OR, Lana Neeley, Spokane, and Debra Andre, Coeur d'Alene. Also Anne French, Spokane. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she always held near and dear to her heart. We will miss her fun and flair and friendship and of course her wonderful music. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Gonzaga University Music Department or any . For some of Joan's Christmas cheer, search the follwing story: Papier Mache Reindeer Delights with a Wink or follow the link

JANS, Joan Farrell (Age 81) Joan Alice passed away peacefully in Coeur D' Alene on December 4, 2019. Joan was born on May 16, 1938 in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the daughter of John L. (Jack) and Alice Farrell. As a child, her family's travels took them all over the West coast including Everett and Walla Walla before finally settling down to become longtime residents of Spokane. Joan's love of music and the piano started early, even winning her first prize on the iconic Spokane television show "Starlit Stairway" performing Debussy's Claire De Lune. Joan then graduated from Marycliff High School in 1956 after receiving the prestigious Zonta medal also for her excellence in piano. The next year she attended Gonzaga University on scholarship as the accompanist for the Glee Club. But while still a senior in high school, Joan met Donald Jans, a Gonzaga University student and trumpet player who was performing with his band, The Stardusters, at a dance at Gonzaga's former COG. This proved to be a fateful encounter. After their marriage, his job took them to Salt Lake City, where her three children, Alicia Haley and Susan Jans (Paul), of San Francisco, and Donald, Portland, OR were born. Their travels with her husband's job then took them to Los Angeles, Moraga (San Francisco), Portland OR, Athens GA, Jefferson City MO and Pittsburgh PA before finally returning back to her beloved Spokane for good in the late 80's. While never ever far from her grand piano, she was also a writer, publishing a children's book, "The Merry Go Round Mystery" based on the Riverfront Park Carrousel, and was a contributor to the Spokesman-Review among other periodicals. Joan is survived by her children and grandchildren, Megan Haley, Beverly Hills CA, Alec and Matson Haley of San Francisco, and Shealand and Beau Jans of Portland OR in addition to her four beloved siblings: Colleen Burhans, Pottstown PA, John L. Farrell, Portland OR, Lana Neeley, Spokane, and Debra Andre, Coeur d'Alene. Also Anne French, Spokane. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she always held near and dear to her heart. We will miss her fun and flair and friendship and of course her wonderful music. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Gonzaga University Music Department or any . For some of Joan's Christmas cheer, search the follwing story: Papier Mache Reindeer Delights with a Wink or follow the link http://bit.ly/2RPzOul Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations