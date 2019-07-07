Joan Franetich WHITE

WHITE, Joan Franetich Joan passed away on June 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by daughters Julie Dire and Barbara Gust and grand-children Dominic Dire, McKenzie Dire, Hunter Gust and Brad Harris. Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial and interment. The memorial is at 2:00 on July 11th. It will be held at the Village, 624 West Harrison, CDA, ID, 83814. Her interment is on July 12 at 11:00 in the Nine Mile Cemetery, Wallace, ID.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019
