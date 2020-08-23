NORDHOUGEN, Joan Gerrells Joan Gerrells Nordhougen, 86, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away on August 4 in Spring Arbor, Michigan. She was born April 12, 1934 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Warren and Arloween Gerrells, and was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Austin Nordhougen, also of Fargo. She was a graduate of Moorhead High School in 1952, and worked first for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and later for Unisys Corporation until her retirement. She is survived by three children: Gregory (Pamela), of Jackson, Michigan; Steven, of Des Plaines, Illinois; and Thomas, of Westford, Massachusetts, and four grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, John, and Theodore. Also surviving are sisters Jill Logan and Nancy Kennison, and brothers Guy Gerrells and John Gerrells, all of the state of Washington. She will be interred with her late husband at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, North Dakota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store