1/
Joan Gerrells NORDHOUGEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORDHOUGEN, Joan Gerrells Joan Gerrells Nordhougen, 86, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away on August 4 in Spring Arbor, Michigan. She was born April 12, 1934 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Warren and Arloween Gerrells, and was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Austin Nordhougen, also of Fargo. She was a graduate of Moorhead High School in 1952, and worked first for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and later for Unisys Corporation until her retirement. She is survived by three children: Gregory (Pamela), of Jackson, Michigan; Steven, of Des Plaines, Illinois; and Thomas, of Westford, Massachusetts, and four grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, John, and Theodore. Also surviving are sisters Jill Logan and Nancy Kennison, and brothers Guy Gerrells and John Gerrells, all of the state of Washington. She will be interred with her late husband at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, North Dakota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved