GURULE, Joan Beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend, Joan Gurule, 77, of Spokane, Washington, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1942; the daughter of Ernie and Margaret (Nicholson) Gallagher. Joan was born and raised in Inglewood, California. After graduating from Inglewood High School, she moved to Denver, Colorado and attended Denver University where she studied accounting and business. Joan and her family then moved to Big Fork, Montana, in 1978, and made their home on Echo Lake. The Echo Lake residence will always be considered "home". The home is a very special gathering place where many great memories were shared. Joan later moved to Spokane in 2004 to be closer to family. On October 8th, 1967, she married the great love of her life, Dave Gurule. They had two wonderful children together, DJ and Peggy. Joan and Dave spent over 30 wonderful years of marriage together until his passing in 2016. Joan was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection as well as the St. Steven's Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Alter Guild for both churches. Her faith was a very important part of her life. Joan also dedicated countless hours to the Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank, an organization she held near and dear to her heart. Although Joan was always busy helping others, she still had the time for watching the Gonzaga Women's Basketball team, cooking her famous Mac and Cheese dish, cross stitching, needlepoint, shopping and supporting Gonzaga University. Most importantly, she always made time for family. To her, family was the most important thing in her life. She adored her four grandchildren and was very active in their lives. Joan was known for her quick wit, her caring and compassionate personality, and her authenticity. She will be greatly missed by all those she loved. Joan is survived by her children, DJ (Katie) Gurule and Peggy (Jason) Overland; her sisters, Peggy (Tim) Buzbee and Anna (Larry) Merriman; her grandchildren, Bryce and Quin Colvin and Eliana and Calliope Gurule; her nephew Brandon Buzbee; and her nieces, Jill Frazier, Jeni Masaki, Whitney Buzbee, and Megan Wallace. Joan was preceded in death by both parents, Ernie and Margaret Gallagher; her beloved husband, Dave Gurule; as well as her grandson, Gabriel Gurule. Services will be held at 11:00a.m. on February 21, 2020 at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection: 15319 E 8th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037, with Reverend Linola Bartholomew officiating. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank: 10814 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, Washington, 99206 Please share your memories of Joan at

