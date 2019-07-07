HAYNES, Joan (Wellman) November 12, 1953 - July 2, 2019 My name is Joan Haynes and this is my life story. I was born Joan Elizabeth Wellman on November 12, 1953 to Jack and Betty Wellman at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane Washington. I graduated from John Rogers High School in 1972. My first job after high school was at Consolidated Realty. Six months later, I began working at Northwest Farm Credit in the mail room. I worked my way up to Executive Vice President and retired after thirty six years. On May 12, 1984, I married Rick Haynes with whom I spent the next 35 years enjoying love and life. From this marriage, I also became "mom" to two children, Jeff and Alyssa. Before and after retirement, Rick and I volunteered at 2nd Harvest and the Christmas Bureau, and supported many other charities. For over twenty years, we spent every May in Cabo San Lucas. We enjoyed water sports and boating on Long Lake in the summers. My wonderful husband passed away on April 3rd of this year. I am also preceded in death by my parents, Jack and Betty Wellman, and son Jeff Haynes. I leave on earth my daughter and son in law, Alyssa and Aaron Arredondo, grandchildren Alivia, Adam, and Ava of St. Paul MN; brother and sister in law Bob and Kathy Wellman, Chewelah; sister Carol Graham, Spokane; nieces Joey and Kaylene, nephew Brian, and two great-nieces. I have had a good life. Be happy for me-Rick and I are together again. From the family: Memorials may be sent to: Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 1004 E. 8th Ave., Spokane 99202; Second Harvest, 1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane 99202; Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane 99210. Celebration of Life for Rick and Joan Haynes Family and friends are invited to The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St., Spokane, 99202 on August 9, 2019 from 4pm-9pm for food and beverages, to share stories, and to celebrate the lives of Rick and Joan Haynes. To leave an online condolence to Joan's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 7 to July 21, 2019