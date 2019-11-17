SPILKER, Joan I. Our dear sister, Joan I. Spilker, went to Heaven on November 7, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1956, to George and Eva Spilker. She was the fifth of nine children and was preceded in death by both of her parents, her older brother Richard, and her niece Danielle. She is survived by her siblings, James, Rita, David, Ralph, Paul, Leo, and Lisa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was blue-eyed like her dad and beautiful like her mom. She had the strong work ethic of both her parents, as well their wry sense of humor. Her sense of humor is definitely something we all will remember about her. She was tough, due to growing up with eight siblings in an old farmhouse on Silver Lake where she enjoyed swimming, water skiing, and family gatherings. Joan worked at the bank in Medical Lake from 1974 to 1994, and she was known by her customers as their favorite bank teller. She was kind and generous. Joan loved cooking, crocheting, watching movies, traveling, and reading romance novels, and her collection of owl figurines was huge. Joan made lasting relationships with the caregivers at Cheney Care Center. Services for Joan will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Medical Lake, WA, followed by a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019