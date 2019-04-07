Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
1306 North Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 327-6666
KENDALL, Joan K. March 15, 1923 - April 1, 2019 Joan K. Kendall passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 96.She was born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota. She attended North Dakota State University in Fargo and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1945. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She became a "stewardess" for Northwest Airlines in January 1946 and was based in Spokane. She met John H. Kendall and they were married in June 1946.They raised two girls - Kathryn and Karen. Joan was a member of the Junior League and volunteered at Sacred Heart Service League as well as PTA and Camp Fire Girls. She was active with John in the Western Building Material Association. They both enjoyed sailing on Coeur d'Alene Lake, flying in John's airplane, skiing at their mountain condo at Schweitzer and yearly trips to Maui. After John's passing in 1991 Joan married Dr. William Gregorak in 2001. They both enjoyed skiing at Schweitzer, summers on Coeur d'Alene Lake, golf and traveling. After Bill's passing in 2011 Joan moved to Touchmark on South Hill in the fall of 2014. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Kendall (spouse Roy Fitzsimmons) and Karen Kendall. The family would like to thank the staff at Touchmark Skilled Nursing for their loving care and Hospice of Spokane. A private family service was held April 4. Online condolences may be expressed at hazenjaeger.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019
