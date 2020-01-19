Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Kathryn FLAHERTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLAHERTY, Joan Kathryn Joan Kathryn Flaherty passed away January 9, 2020. Joan was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 27,1930. She passed away on January 9, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her parents: Thomas and Kathryn Flaherty, her brothers, Thomas "Lorry", Robert, William, and Edward Flaherty. Joan is survived by Robert's daughter, Patricia Harding, his family, as well as Edward's seven children and families, also her sister-in-law, Jaclyn Albi Flaherty. Joan graduated from Marycliff High School in 1948. She was a talented pianist. Joan's broad academic background, teaching experience, extensive volunteer and public contact work, included a B.S. in education, Viterbo College, Lacrosse, WI, M.S. Music Ed., Portland University, OR, M.A. Spirituality (candidate), Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA. Joan was a teacher at Marycliff High School from 1962 as a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, (she was known as Sister Mary Thomas). At Marycliff she taught choir and music. She especially enjoyed producing and directing musicals with her students. She directed the elite woman's choir the "Cecilians", until 1973. Joan still continued to be in contact with many of her former students. She became an affiliate of the Franciscan Community. She also worked in the Gonzaga University's, administration and promotion of the NW Biblical Institute and taught Introduction to Scripture at Gonzaga Prep HS. As an accomplished musician, over a long and successful career Joan was a field worker for parish music, for Pomeroy, Rosalia, Brewster, Omak and Okanogan in Washington state. She was organist and choir director for the Manito and Century United Methodist Churches. She also was director of liturgical music, chairwoman of the elementary educational program and consultant for liturgy for Our Lady of Fatima, St. Xavier, and Sacred Heart Parishes of Spokane Washington. She directed the Sacred Heart Parish choir until 2000 and continued to sing with them until 2016. Joan traveled extensively all over the world and for a period of time worked as a tour guide, in the Holy Land and Europe. She also traveled with her great friend, Shirley Birchak and many of their friends. Among her many other interests, were gardening, photography, woodcarving, history, and G.U. basketball! Joan was a great communicator and at the age of 89 she continued to text and talk with her family and many friends. The past few years Joan has had significant heath challenges which she faced with her wonderful Irish wit and humor. She will be greatly missed by her family, her classmates and the hundreds of students and community friends here in Spokane, WA. In order to accommodate safe travel for Joan's family to Spokane, her Memorial Service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spokane in the Spring of this year.

