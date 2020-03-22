REARDON, Joan L. Joan L. Reardon entered into rest March 4, 2020. She was comfortable in her home with her family near. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Reardon and son, Bill Reardon. Her hobbies included gourmet cooking, playing bridge, creative writing, exercising and talking about her children and grandchildren. A private memorial is pending.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020