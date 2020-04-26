Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAn L. WHITE. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE, JoAn L. (Age 93) JoAn passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on April 18th, 2020 with her children and daughter in law present. Our family will miss her as will her many friends. Humbly , she is part of the end of an era. JoAn Lott was born in Brooklyn, NY, December 11, 1926. The family soon moved to Greenwich, CT where her father and a partner operated a paper products distribution company. JoAn attended local grade-schools then Greenwich Academy graduating in a class of nine in 1944. She then attended Wilson College, graduating in 1948. She met her husband Joe Lambert on an ice skating outing in Stamford, CT and they were married January 1st 1949. The couple soon moved to Detroit, MI where Joe worked for Chrysler Corp. as a master mechanic. Three of their four children (Lynn, Corky, and David) were born in Detroit before moving to Spokane in 1955. Another daughter (Andrea) was born in Spokane in 1958 and passed away in 1965. JoAn raised the children with Joe into the 1970's and they divorced in 1979. During those years she worked in a variety of positions in the Medical community, first at Holy Family Hospital in the Medical Library, at Deaconess Hospital in admissions, then eventually as the executive secretary for the medical education program that was developed there, retiring in 1989. Church activities centered around St. Stephens Episcopal church where she and the family attended from the early 1960's. She was a member until her passing, serving in a number of roles and Guilds. Family activities often were in the outdoors or in short trips to Hayden Lake where Joe's mother Terry Ireland owned a home. Winter skiing was also a family favorite. It was through St Stephens she met Jerry White and they married in 1991. They were married for 26 wonderful years until Jerry's passing in the Fall of 2017. This was a rare blending of adult families between the White and Lambert "clans" that worked due to their love and affection for both branches of this larger Family. They traveled often to Arizona for the winters and worked at stopping to see family at every journey. Jerry had many friends in the Northwest from his business days and they enjoyed keeping in touch with them all. JoAn and Jerry lived the last ten years as a part of the Rockwood South Retirement community. They were active and well-loved in their roles, first in Forest Estates, and then at the Ridge. They always appreciated the "neighbors" and the incredible Staff who also became beloved friends. Jerry passed in 2018 and in the two years since then, JoAn was less mobile and did not travel. She was well loved by all. She leaves behind a daughter Lynn Lambert of Spokane, son Jordan W. Lambert V "Corky" (Debbie) of Oregon, two step daughters Julie LeFriec (Fred) of Spokane and Nancy Duncanson (Steve) of Idaho, three living granddaughters; Christina Zwainz (Jon), Juli Ann Olson (Matt), and Jessica Lyn Drake (David) , and six living grandsons; Andy LeFriec (Heather), Alex LeFriec (Katie H.), Spencer LeFriec (Katie D.), Jordan W. Lambert VI ( Haley), Joshua Glyn Lambert (Krista), and Ben Duncanson (Amanda). She is also survived by seven great-granddaughters and twelve great-grandsons! Preceding her in death were her parents Lester Dewey Lott and Marion Merlin Lott, a brother Lester (Jane) of NY her beloved husband Jerry White, a daughter Andrea, a son David Lott Lambert (Cindy) and Jerry's daughter Lois Fricks (Bobby)and two great grandchildren, and her previous husband Joe Lambert. The Family owes a debt of gratitude to the care Mom received from the Staff and Administration at every level here at Rockwood. Thank you all. And to the Hospice of Spokane staff we are also grateful for you short service to her as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rockwood Residents Endowment Fund. It was a good life, with treasured family and many friends well-met. We will attempt to Celebrate her on August 16th at 2:00 PM at Rockwood South in the Summit building if current protective precautions are relaxed by then.

WHITE, JoAn L. (Age 93) JoAn passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on April 18th, 2020 with her children and daughter in law present. Our family will miss her as will her many friends. Humbly , she is part of the end of an era. JoAn Lott was born in Brooklyn, NY, December 11, 1926. The family soon moved to Greenwich, CT where her father and a partner operated a paper products distribution company. JoAn attended local grade-schools then Greenwich Academy graduating in a class of nine in 1944. She then attended Wilson College, graduating in 1948. She met her husband Joe Lambert on an ice skating outing in Stamford, CT and they were married January 1st 1949. The couple soon moved to Detroit, MI where Joe worked for Chrysler Corp. as a master mechanic. Three of their four children (Lynn, Corky, and David) were born in Detroit before moving to Spokane in 1955. Another daughter (Andrea) was born in Spokane in 1958 and passed away in 1965. JoAn raised the children with Joe into the 1970's and they divorced in 1979. During those years she worked in a variety of positions in the Medical community, first at Holy Family Hospital in the Medical Library, at Deaconess Hospital in admissions, then eventually as the executive secretary for the medical education program that was developed there, retiring in 1989. Church activities centered around St. Stephens Episcopal church where she and the family attended from the early 1960's. She was a member until her passing, serving in a number of roles and Guilds. Family activities often were in the outdoors or in short trips to Hayden Lake where Joe's mother Terry Ireland owned a home. Winter skiing was also a family favorite. It was through St Stephens she met Jerry White and they married in 1991. They were married for 26 wonderful years until Jerry's passing in the Fall of 2017. This was a rare blending of adult families between the White and Lambert "clans" that worked due to their love and affection for both branches of this larger Family. They traveled often to Arizona for the winters and worked at stopping to see family at every journey. Jerry had many friends in the Northwest from his business days and they enjoyed keeping in touch with them all. JoAn and Jerry lived the last ten years as a part of the Rockwood South Retirement community. They were active and well-loved in their roles, first in Forest Estates, and then at the Ridge. They always appreciated the "neighbors" and the incredible Staff who also became beloved friends. Jerry passed in 2018 and in the two years since then, JoAn was less mobile and did not travel. She was well loved by all. She leaves behind a daughter Lynn Lambert of Spokane, son Jordan W. Lambert V "Corky" (Debbie) of Oregon, two step daughters Julie LeFriec (Fred) of Spokane and Nancy Duncanson (Steve) of Idaho, three living granddaughters; Christina Zwainz (Jon), Juli Ann Olson (Matt), and Jessica Lyn Drake (David) , and six living grandsons; Andy LeFriec (Heather), Alex LeFriec (Katie H.), Spencer LeFriec (Katie D.), Jordan W. Lambert VI ( Haley), Joshua Glyn Lambert (Krista), and Ben Duncanson (Amanda). She is also survived by seven great-granddaughters and twelve great-grandsons! Preceding her in death were her parents Lester Dewey Lott and Marion Merlin Lott, a brother Lester (Jane) of NY her beloved husband Jerry White, a daughter Andrea, a son David Lott Lambert (Cindy) and Jerry's daughter Lois Fricks (Bobby)and two great grandchildren, and her previous husband Joe Lambert. The Family owes a debt of gratitude to the care Mom received from the Staff and Administration at every level here at Rockwood. Thank you all. And to the Hospice of Spokane staff we are also grateful for you short service to her as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rockwood Residents Endowment Fund. It was a good life, with treasured family and many friends well-met. We will attempt to Celebrate her on August 16th at 2:00 PM at Rockwood South in the Summit building if current protective precautions are relaxed by then. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close