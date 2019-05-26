BOUVIER, Joan Loretta (Age 84) Joan Loretta Bouvier was born on December 19, 1934, in Long Beach, CA, to Lillian and Edward Bouvier. Joan passed away on May 19, 2019, at the age of 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. In 1940 the family moved to Mukilteo, WA. In 1965 Joan married Lelon T. McLouth SR. She worked as a nurse's aide before starting work at a meat packing plant in Wallulla, WA in 1978. Joan retired in December 1999. She became bored from retirement and began washing dishes at a local restaurant in Pasco, WA, in 2001 at the age of 66. She and her son Lelon McLouth Jr. moved to Spokane, WA, in 2017, to be closer to her other son Brian McLouth due to declining health. Joan was a very hard worker all her life and could run circles around her 18 year old coworker. She finally retired from that job in 2008 at the age of 74. Joan's passion in life was her love for horses. She owned a couple of horses and enjoyed horseback riding. Joan also loved going for walks in the park gardening, flowers and traveling. She got to travel to Germany and seven other central European countries. Joan had a very loving personality. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. Joan also had a sense of humor. She would hit you with a good one liner when you least expected it. She loved to dance and would always put a smile on your face even if you were having the worst day of your life. Even the Alzheimer's couldn't steal her sense of humor. Joan's personality did not change even in her last days. The family would like to thank Carol Williams with Candlelight Adult Family Home and her staff for their care, and Hospice of Spokane for their good work in keeping Joan comfortable. Joan is preceded in death of her husband Lelon T. McLouth Sr. and her mother, father and sister. Joan is survived by her sons Brian McLouth and Lelon McLouth and grandchildren Branden McLouth, Taylor McLouth, April Kane and Johnny Kane. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99201. Her funeral service will be the following day at 11am, with entombment to follow at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. The family would like to invite you to visit Joan Bouvier's memorial wall and leave comments at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary