GREER, Joan M. Joan Margaret (Poxleitner) Greer passed away peace- fully at home surrounded by family due to complications of COPD and heart failure. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo Poxleitner and Dorothy Warren, husband Lyle Greer and her son.Jeffery Greer. She is survived by sister Norma (Larry) Wemhoff, brother Philip (Jean) Poxleitner, son Christopher Greer, daughter Jennifer Greer, son Michael Greer, daughter Stephanie (Eric) Brakke, grandchildren Christine Leaming, Jacquelyn (Justin) Greer, Madison Greer, Henry Greer, Olivia Brakke, Charles Greer, Joshua Brakke, great-grandchildren Jaxon Zgak, Marvin Albright and many cherished friends. A devoted Catholic wife, mother and grandmother she was filled with the love of Christ and applied her talents to the care, education and development of children through teaching, youth ministry and service at her beloved St. John Vianney Parrish of 48 years. She had very fond memories of growing up on the family farm on the Camus Prairie and attending St. Gertrude's Academy prior to graduating from Eastern Washington (University) College with her teaching degree. She enjoyed family vacations at Priest Lake, Seattle and Ocean Shores. Her home was warm and inviting and she loved the family tradition of meeting there for major holidays and every Sunday for lunch after church. The Rosary will be held at 7pm, Friday, June 26th and the funeral will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 11am, at St. John Vianney, 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Catholic Charities. Jesus we trust in you!



