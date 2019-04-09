Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. RICCO. View Sign

RICCO, Joan M. Joan was born on a farm in Southern Illinois. The family moved to Butte, MT at the start of WWII, where she attended school and graduated from Butte Public High School. In 1952 she and Ronald Ricco were married in Butte. They resided in Deer Lodge MT for nine years, where their three children were born. The family moved to Spokane in 1965 and continue to reside to the present. Joan is survived by her husband Ronald, daughter Ronna, and two sons Steven (Sue) and Howard (Susan) and three grandsons, Joshua, Colton and Chase. Memorial Service will be celebrated on May 8th, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Riverview Retirement Center.

