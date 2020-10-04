KOTTKE, Joan Mae With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on September 21, 2020 while resting comfortably. Joan was born in Tekoa, Washington on May 2, 1937 to Walter and Alice Beals. She grew up south of Plummer, Idaho on her father's farm. Her two sisters survive her, Marie Varseveld in Vancouver, B.C. and Virginia Gaub in Tacoma, Washington. Her mother passed away when she was a child, and her uncle Tom and aunt Minnie Linehan moved to the farm to help raise the girls and run the farm. Joan went to the University of Idaho and met John Kottke while she was a student. They married in June 1956, moved to Spokane where they welcomed a daughter, Thalia, and son, Mark. Joan spent the next several years dedicated to raising their children, leading Brownie and Girl Scout troops, helping with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. The family joined the Valley Alliance church where Joan volunteered and made many lifelong friends. Joan went back to work when Thalia and Mark entered junior high. She first worked in nursing homes, then trained to be a bookkeeper and worked in that role for Motion Auto Supply for many years. Upon deciding to leave that job, she extended her lifelong commitment to helping people, working as a home caregiver. One of her home-caregiving customers, Gary, could no longer live on his own, he came to live with John and Joan. Shortly after, John was stricken with paralysis and needed constant care. Joan had two men to care for in her house, which she did with love, commitment, grace and a sense of humor. After Gary and John passed away, Joan was left to care for herself and the years of service caught up with her. She broke a hip and moved to Sunshine Adult Family home in the Spokane Valley. Even though she suffered from memory loss, she never lost her personality or sense of humor. Joan's family will forever be grateful to the ladies at Sunshine - Shannon, Morgan, Shari and Danielle - for giving Joan and her family selfless and loving care. Due to COVID, there will only be a short graveside service at the Arlington West Cemetery at N. 211 Government Way, Spokane, Washington on October 13, 2020, at 2:30 PM. The family encourages you to go to www.heritagefunerals.com
, and leave your memories of our mom there.