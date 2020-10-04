Dear Families of Joan Beals, Her obituary is the first news that I have had in many, many years of you Beals girls. I am Lois Jeanne McKenzie, Lester and Susie Morrison's grandaughter that lived up on the other side of the road. I used to drive my Grand dad's tractor down to your house and do things with you girls.......I am 83 now, and I so remember your aunt and uncle, you gals and your daddy from my ghildhood. Blessings to each of you remaining folks and all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Lois Jeanne

Lois Jeanne McKenzie

Friend