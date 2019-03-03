Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie BECK. View Sign

BECK, Joan Marie (Age 54) Joan Marie Beck passed into everlasting life after a courageous battle with cancer. Her earthly journey ended on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Bellevue, WA on June 6, 1964. Her family moved to Spokane in 1967. She attended Marycliff HS and graduated from Lewis and Clark HS and Eastern Washington University. Following college, Joan joined the Air Force which took her to Southern California. After leaving the Air Force, Joan pursued a career in the insurance industry as a commercial underwriter, starting in CA, followed by moves to Boston, MA and St Louis, MO. Joan loved skiing, particularly at Mammoth, CA. She dreamed of returning to CA and she kept her condo in Orange County while living back east as a reminder of that dream. Joan is preceded in death by her father Lawrence D. Beck. She is survived by her mother, Mary Beck of Spokane, WA; sister, Melia Langdon of Cheney, WA; sister, Leesa Morse (John) of Seattle, WA; brother Lawrence J. Beck (Celena) of Anchorage, AK; nieces, Margaret Morse, Valerie Beck, Nikki Beck and nephew Sullivan Morse and her beloved dog Kado and cat Tabitha which have been adopted by members of her family. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Spokane at 2:00 PM on March 7, followed by interment at Queen of Peace Cemetery at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center in Spokane.

