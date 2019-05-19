Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie VEEDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VEEDER, Joan Marie (Age 78) Joan Marie Veeder, born February 18, 1941 in Butte, MT, passed away May 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lauren. She is survived by her only child, Vicki (Bill) Streng; her beloved granddaughters, Joslyn and Jessica Streng; her siblings, Lynn (Bob) Simkins, John (Sharon) Douglas and Jerry (Doxie) Douglas; and further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Joan was born in Butte, MT. The family moved around Montana and eventually settled in Superior, MT, where she graduated from Superior High School in 1959. After graduation, as the result of a flip of a coin, she moved to Spokane, WA. She met the love of her life, Lauren and they were married in 1963. Five years later, their daughter Vicki was born. Joan worked at Sacred Heart Hospital as a ward secretary until she made the decision to be a stay at home Mom. Joan loved to cook and bake and always kept an immaculate house as well as a beautiful garden outside. Joan was lovingly called 'NANA' by her granddaughters and many that knew her. She would always say "LOVE YOU MORE'. We love you more, Nana, and we will miss you. At Joan's request, no services will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed through

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019

