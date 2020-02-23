Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marlene GUNBY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GUNBY, Joan Marlene Joan Marlene Gunby, beloved wife, mom, grandma and friend went to heaven February 19, 2020 after suffering a heart attack. Born on December 5, 1934 was the first daughter of Roy and Dorothy (Skipworth) Fryhling. A proud graduate of Central Valley High School '52. She first met her future husband, James Gunby, on a blind date after taking a bus down to the University of Idaho with her best friend. After many trips to Moscow and following him to Texas where he proposed. They married on October 9, 1955 at Christ Lutheran Church in the Spokane Valley where Joan and her family were charter members (first married in church). As the matriarch, Joan was constantly on the move, including stints in Japan, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, and Montana. She routinely packed up five kids, and a dog into an overstuffed station wagon with their camper and drove cross-county, camping along the way to the next post. Rinse/repeat every two years. Before the boxes were unpacked, she'd already found a new church, enrolled the kids in school and activities, met every neighbor, and involved herself into the officer's wives club and joined a softball team. Joan was an active homeroom mom, girl scout leader and softball coach. After her children became more independent mom took a church secretary job in Great Falls that she loved. Common sayings from Mom were "my children all got college degrees, remained Lutheran and I had 24 homes in 26 years". Eventually Joan and family settled permanently back home to Spokane Valley, after Jim retired. A perpetual crafter, and rather than retire, the couple opened one of the most successful ceramics shop in the Pacific Northwest, operating out of Joan's childhood home on Pines and Mission Joanie's Old Homestead Ceramics for fourteen years. Through many great years, there was also immense hardship. During the same period Joan was diagnosed with and beat breast cancer twice and stage four ovarian cancer. Refusing to give up she fought to live to see her children become successful and hold her grandchildren. While there were many blessings, there was also overwhelming tragedy. Travel was Joan's passion. After returning from a family reunion to the Tetons, Richard died at home. In retirement, Mom and Dad took care of Val (and daughter Jordan) through her cancer treatments until her death at home. Mom never stopped planning her next destination where she and Jim visited every state (except Maine and Vermont). Her favorites were Glacier National Park, right next door to Missoula where she had many fond memories (and lived briefly). Mom followed her children wherever they traveled, even the Federated States of Micronesia where Holly served in the Peace Corps or grandchildren's sports activities. Other favorites were Japan, Montreal, Mariner Spring Training, Palm Springs, CA, Hope, ID, taking Richard to see the Shuttle take off in Florida, many trips to their time share in Fairmont Canada, family Thanksgiving gatherings and later in years cruising to Alaska, HI, CA, Mexico and Panama Canal. Travel and family were mom's love along with sports and church. Sundays were church, family and car trips. Unless deathly ill, church was rarely missed where the Gunby clan sat in the 2nd row pew, left front. Joan was proud of her 60 years of service to the Lutheran church serving on church council, committees, had every job on Sunday morning and voters at many Synod Assembly along with serving on the board at Riverview Retirement. When not serving the church, her time was spent at the Spokane Indians stadium every summer as season ticket holders, yearly travel to Seattle Mariner games or watching Gonzaga basketball and the Seahawks on TV. A walk through her home, where all were welcome, is a jaunt through Joan's personality - swimming in craft supplies, stuffed Snoopy's, sports memorabilia and books and books; photos of family and places, souvenirs of her Air Force life, and many collections. Mom's life was family, church and friends and her home is reflected on every surface. If a picture says a thousand words, a walk through her home would craft encyclopedic volumes, and that could only scratch the surface of Joan's personality, heart and love. Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Gunby; siblings Richard (Barbara) Fryhling, Doris Foss, Irene Bittrick; daughters Faith (David) Campbell, Lori Gunby and Holly Gunby; grandchildren Matthew and Brian Campbell, Ryan (Ruth) Stewart, Brandon Stewart and Jordan Cleveland; great-granddaughter Maxine; her beloved beagle Bailey. Joan is now united in Heaven with her parents, children Valerie and Richard and beagle Snoopy. Memorial service is Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11am, at Advent Lutheran Church, 13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Advent Lutheran Church (above) or Breast Cancer Foundation.

Memorial service is Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11am, at Advent Lutheran Church, 13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Advent Lutheran Church (above) or Breast Cancer Foundation. Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020

