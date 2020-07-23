1/2
Joan McKINNEY
1937 - 2020
McKINNEY, Joan Joan McKinney Joan "Joanie" was born on December 15, 1937 to Glen Gager and Jessie McDaniels in Spokane WA. Her family spent many years living in Clinton, MT. Joan married Walt on June 2, 1956. She worked inside the home her whole life and also a few years outside at Center Street Market. Joan passed away peacefully at Hospice House with her family around her on July 17, 2020. Joanie/Mom/Gramma will be deeply missed as she brought such sunshine to everyone she met and everywhere she went. She is survived by her four daughters, three sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law, Pam and Kim Long, Shelley and Ken Merrill, Teri and Alan Machtmes, Karla McKinney and Cheri Johnson. Joanie has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Joan is also survived by her sister, Gerry Speaks. Celebration of Joan's life will be held at Pines Cemetery at 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:00A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
Pines Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
You could not be in the same room with Joan and not be happy!
Robbie & Cheri Robinson
Friend
