NEPRUD, Joane Elizabeth Joane was born on May 16, 1937 in Puyallup, Washington. She passed away on September 5, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Due to COVID 19, the family had a private memorial service on September 19th. Over the past 83 years she enjoyed a variety of jobs such as cake decorating and being a Girl Friday. She also kept active in groups such as the Red Hats where she served as the Chapter's Queen Mother. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed going to worship at Crosswind Church in Colbert and Apache Junction First Assembly in Arizona. Joane enjoyed traveling, square dancing and playing cards with Charles, her husband of 54 years, as well as family and friends. Joane leaves behind her loving husband Charles, five children: Johnnie, Jimmie, Karen, Bob and Janine as well as 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Joane was a smiling, gentle soul who would do anything for her family and friends. We will hold her in our hearts until we can hold her again in Heaven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store