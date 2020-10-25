IVERSON, Joann Barbara (Age 86) March 28, 1934 - September 11, 2020 Joann Barbara Iverson, 86, died in Spokane, Washington on September 11th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Richard; six children, Mark (Michaele), Christina (Tom), Paul, Jon (Bonnie), Amy, Mary; and 11 grandchildren, Keith, Annie, Sarah, Alex, Luke, Emma, Spencer, Quincy, Isaac, Shea, Megan. Joann was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on March 28th, 1934. She grew up an only child who held dear her experiences of family that were centered in pacifism, kindness and generosity. She cherished these qualities and modeled them over many years, greatly influencing those who loved and admired her. As a young child, Joann treasured time on her family's chicken farm. She loved ice skating and cheerleading with her best friend, Judy. After high school at St. Patrick's in Cedar Rapids, Joann studied nutrition at the University of Iowa. She transferred to Coe College in Cedar Rapids and graduated with a degree in Education. While attending Coe College she met Richard Iverson, who she married on November 17th, 1956. Soon after, Joann and Richard moved to Spokane, Washington and settled into an adventurous life together that spanned more than 64 years of marriage. During those years, they raised six children and traveled the world over. Joann loved nature. She believed that all life holds a special place on earth. In her favorite home, she turned a room bright with sunshine into a life-size terrarium with plants that flourished under her care. She loved animals beyond Iowa's chickens and allowed her children to raise cats and their kittens, dogs and their puppies, guinea pigs, and baby birds fallen from trees. Joann appreciated the beauty in everything around her. She loved the color of the daylight on a late Winter afternoon and admired birds on a wire from afar. She will be remembered for talking to her animals as though they were people and wishing all bugs unsquished! Joann also had a great love of people. It was not unusual for her to offer a room to someone seeking a roof over their head. She welcomed exchange students, refugees and friends of her children. She worked to support community members in need through her positions on the Social Concerns Committee and the Parish Board at St. Ann's Church, where she was a parishioner. Being an elementary school teacher was a job Joann did with joy and purpose. She believed all students had a gift to share. Her first teaching job was in a 1st grade class in Barrington, Illinois in 1956. She eventually found her way to Evergreen Elementary School in Spokane, where she taught for almost 20 years, retiring in 1997. At Evergreen, Joann made many close friends. Her patient, loving nature affected the lives of countless students. Literature and art were Joann's favorite hobbies. She was bequeathed a potter's wheel and kiln by her dear friend Ann Powell and found great joy in creating ceramics. She studied painting later in life and left behind beautiful watercolors and pottery to remember her by. Family and the traditions Joann created were perhaps her greatest gift and passion. She loved holidays and celebrations with her children, her son- and daughters-in-law and her grandchildren. She offered a warm and loving place to gather, and no group was too large to fit around her dining room table! Joann embodied kindness. Her playful spirit brought laughter to the room. Her quiet strength and lightheartedness deeply impacted those who knew her. She was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed. A private burial was held on September 20th. There will be a memorial service this summer to celebrate her life. Special thanks to Anna Kryukova for her loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regal Elementary School, 2707 E. Rich Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.



