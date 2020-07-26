ANDREWS, Joann C. In loving memory of Joann C. Andrews, she passed away on July 15, 2020, her father and mother were John and Rose Braniff from Omaha, Nebraska. Joann graduated from Mercy High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1954. Joann met Edwin Andrews at the Cross-Town Roller-skating Rink in Omaha and in October 1954 she married Edwin Andrews. She had two wonderful boys Larry and Steven Andrews. Joann gave Holy communion to the sick from St. Charles Parish for 50 years; everyone knew Joann. Ed and Joann and the boys hunted and fished for 50 years together, Joann was the best cook and the lunches were fantastic. Joann worked for General Electric Co. for 38 years. She was a sales assistant for three General Electric engineers and they sold transformers and sub stations to Washington Water Power Co. in Spokane plus other PUDs in this area. Private family interment was held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
