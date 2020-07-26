1/2
Joann C. ANDREWS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDREWS, Joann C. In loving memory of Joann C. Andrews, she passed away on July 15, 2020, her father and mother were John and Rose Braniff from Omaha, Nebraska. Joann graduated from Mercy High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1954. Joann met Edwin Andrews at the Cross-Town Roller-skating Rink in Omaha and in October 1954 she married Edwin Andrews. She had two wonderful boys Larry and Steven Andrews. Joann gave Holy communion to the sick from St. Charles Parish for 50 years; everyone knew Joann. Ed and Joann and the boys hunted and fished for 50 years together, Joann was the best cook and the lunches were fantastic. Joann worked for General Electric Co. for 38 years. She was a sales assistant for three General Electric engineers and they sold transformers and sub stations to Washington Water Power Co. in Spokane plus other PUDs in this area. Private family interment was held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved