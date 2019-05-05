Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Marie JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, JoAnn Marie (Age 69) It is with great sadness that the family of JoAnn Marie Johnson announces her passing on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at the age of 69 years. JoAnn was a retired home health care nurse and was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Spirit Lake, ID. JoAnn will be lovingly remembered by her children: Chris (Nikki), Brent, Jennifer (Fred,) and Jason (Nittaya); and her four grandchildren. JoAnn was predeceased by her husband, Ron and son, Ronnie. Memorial donations in memory of JoAnn can be made to the St. Joseph Building Fund, Spirit Lake, ID 83869. Please visit JoAnn's online memorial and sign her guestbook at

