ZINKGRAF, JoAnn (Simas) December 23, 1931 - March 11, 2019 I, JoAnn (Simas) Zinkgraf went to be with all my relatives and friends who have gone before me on March 11, 2019. I was a native resident of Spokane, WA, born to Joseph and Evelyn (Bruya) Simas who predeceased me. My sister, Renee and her son Paul Ihler also predeceased me. I graduated from Holy Names Academy 1949, and I married Clayton Zinkgraf on opening day of Elk hunting season in 1960. He predeceased me 42 years and one week later. He was a great guy, handy, with a dry sense of humor and always a quiet presence. I retired from Central Valley School Disrict in 1997. The best thing I ever did was to have my beautiful, wonderful son Joseph S. Corum September 1953. I searched for and found Joseph and introduced him to his father, Ranger Ben M. Evans 50 years later and we had the opportunity to get to know and love one another before Ben passed. I am also survived by two wonderful grandsons, Joseph and Jeromy. What an absolute joy they have been for me, and how I love them. I am survived by my niece Suzanne and three nephews, Cal, Jeff and Mitch. They and their children have treated me like their second mother instead of their aunt. Who could ask for more? I am survived by many cousins, near and far, with family names of Bruya, Potter, Prosser, Rutten and, Uphus. Thank you to so many, cousins Bill and Anne, Michele and Glen, and my doctor Tim E., all of whom I would never have been on this earth this long without. More special thanks to neighbors and friends for true and lasting friendships. Martin, Bunny, Christopher and Tori, thanks for lovingly "adopting" me as your grandma JoJo. I will be watching over all of you until we meet again, It's been a great life, I wouldn't have missed it for the world, and I LOVE YOU ALL. The Celebration of Life Mass will be Saturday March 30, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 North Adams Road, Spokane Valley, WA. followed by a reception in the church hall. Burial services will be held at 2:00pm at Riverside Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the health care workers at Brookdale Park Place, Regency at Northpointe and Sacred Heart Neurology unit for their excellent care of JoAnn during the past few months.

