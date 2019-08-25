Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Marie SCOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT, Joanna Marie May 26, 1947 August 18, 2019 Joanna is in the comfort and joy of the Lord, passing unexpectedly at her home on Sunday. Born in Bismarck, North Dakota to William and Margaret Smart, and shortly thereafter the family moved to Idaho Falls where Joanna was blessed with two sisters Sharon (Jay) and Mary Lou (Art). After graduation, Joanna married and had two sons, A. J. (Laurie) and Christopher. After divorcing, Joanna married Richard Scott in 1977 and they had two daughters Amber (Chris) and Erin (Joseph). Joanna enjoyed many grandchildren: Zachary, Kadrienne (Dylan), Taylor, Megan, Caylob, Payten, Lyric, Caezar, Brandon, Emmerey, Rylese, and Taviann. Joanna loved sharing her passions of sewing, baking and playing games with the grandchildren. She loved to cook and often prepared feasts during the holidays. Her true passions were her grandchildren and her quilting. Joanna made many quilts for family, friends and charitable organizations. Whitworth University was her 'work' home for 26 years where she enjoyed serving on committees, working with organizations, helping students, and making friends. Today Joanna is rejoicing and dancing with the angels. May we find comfort and joy in knowing Joanna is with the Lord. We will celebrate her life on August 31, 2019, 2:00 PM at Genesis Church (The Service Station), 9315 North Nevada Street, Spokane, WA 99208.

