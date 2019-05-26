LINDLEY, Joanne Alice March 30, 1929 - May 13, 2019 Joanne Alice Lindley, age 90, stepped into the Glory of the Lord on May 13, 2019. Joanne was born March 30, 1929 to Ruth and Thomas "Guy" Lawson, in Roseburg Oregon. She was the youngest sister to Abbie, Gail, and Donald. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sister. She is survived by Debi (Dave) Bronson, Anchorage, Vicki (Vern) Scoggin, Spokane, and Marvin (Janet) Lindley, Nampa, plus six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22 at The Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Please visit www.heritagefunerals.com to read the full version of Joanne's obituary.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 26 to June 16, 2019