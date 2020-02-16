Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne (Driggers) BARTON. View Sign Service Information Shaw & Sons Funeral Directors 201 N 2ND ST Yakima , WA 98901 (509)-426-5308 Send Flowers Obituary

BARTON, Joanne (Driggers) Joanne Barton (Driggers), 89, of Yakima, WA, formerly Uniontown and Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA. Joanne was surrounded by her granddaughter Tara, her grandson Brandon, and granddaughter Molly who had been with her for the weekend from Spokane, and her daughter Cathy Bronson from Texas. Joanne was born on April 13, 1930 in Pawhuska, OK to Elvin R. Driggers and Brownie Stanley. Joanne was one of four children, raised in Texarkana, Arkansas. She had two brothers, William and Fred, and one sister Sara, all of whom preceded her in death. Joanne's loving husband Edward Barton, Jr. passed away in 2015, and Joanne was lost without him. Joanne helped raise her brothers and sisters and became an excellent cook. No one left her home hungry, in fact, she would send you home with what was left if you didn't eat it on the first go around. Joanne was a past president of Chapter S PEO in Pullman, WA and a 35 year member. She was also Past Queen of El Karnak Temple No. 6, Daughters of the Nile, and Past Worthy Matron of Audubon Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. She also worked with the International Order of Job's Daughter and was Past Guardian of Bethel 64, Spokane, and Job's Daughters in Pullman, WA. She also held positions for the State of Washington, Job 's Daughters and Eastern Star, and positions with the international Temple Daughters of the Nile. After moving to Uniontown, she served as Worthy Matron for Eastern Star Chapters in the area. She spent tireless hours volunteering at the in Spokane. She was a member of Country Homes Christian Church in Spokane. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Barton Jr., her parents, Brownie Stanley, Elvin Driggers, her brother Fred Driggers, brother William Driggers, and sister Sara Lara, her in-laws Ethel and Edward Barton Sr., sister-in-law Helen Herrington, and brother-in-law Leroy Herrington. Joanne is survived by her daughter Cathy (Doug) Bronson, Kemah, TX, a son Alan Barton, Spokane Valley, WA, a daughter-in-law Belinda Barton, Spokane Valley, WA, a granddaughter Tara (Sean) Yakima, WA, a grandson Brandon (Molly), Spokane Valley, WA, a grandson Aaron Bronson, Moscow, ID, and a granddaughter Alicia (Brian Kvasnicka). She also is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great- granddaughter Makayla Kvasnicka. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Cottage in the Meadow for making mother's last few days so peaceful and painless. We rest knowing that she is now with dad the only place she ever wanted to be. Mother we miss you. At mother's request there will be no funeral. She laughed and said she outlived all of her friends which is just about the truth. Mother was cremated and her ashes will be placed with dad's at her request. Tara will be taking ashes with her to Hawaii to spread as Mom loved Hawaii. The family requests any donations to the , PO Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472 or to the Cottage in the Meadow, 1208 S. 48th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902. Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at

