Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne (Banks) BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, JoAnne (Banks) JoAnne Brown was born at home on May 1, 1941 in Valley, WA to John and Anna Banks. She graduated from Jenkins HS in Chewelah then moved to Spokane and enjoyed a career of nurturing children. She raised six amazing kids. JoAnne loved time with family and friends, fried oysters, her daily phone call, taking a drive to the casino, Christmas, Zags Basketball and plums. Those who were loved by her will always mourn the loss of such a special soul. She is survived by her sisters: Merna Hixson, Lois Cline, Mary Sims and Cora Weber and sister-in-law Frankie Oaker; her children: Becky (Al) Stragier, Rhonda Goodwin, Amy Hall, Billie (Jeff) Milliken, Butch (Sara) Schwalbe; her grandchildren: Travis (Kayleen), Whitney, and Barbara Stragier; Andrea and Andrew Goodwin; Justin, Kevin and Hanna Conner; Robbie and Alexis Milliken; William and Georgia Schwalbe; great-granddaughter: Emma Stragier. She is preceded in death by her son Rick Safran; husbands: Bill Schwalbe and Fred Brown; brothers: Jim and Danny Banks and nephew Cash LaDuc. JoAnne's family would like to thank those who adored their mom, CCNW, and the professionals at Sacred Heart. Please join the family for a celebration of life at the Chewelah Casino on July 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Please don your Zags gear in honor of Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in JoAnne's name to CCNW or Sacred Heart.

BROWN, JoAnne (Banks) JoAnne Brown was born at home on May 1, 1941 in Valley, WA to John and Anna Banks. She graduated from Jenkins HS in Chewelah then moved to Spokane and enjoyed a career of nurturing children. She raised six amazing kids. JoAnne loved time with family and friends, fried oysters, her daily phone call, taking a drive to the casino, Christmas, Zags Basketball and plums. Those who were loved by her will always mourn the loss of such a special soul. She is survived by her sisters: Merna Hixson, Lois Cline, Mary Sims and Cora Weber and sister-in-law Frankie Oaker; her children: Becky (Al) Stragier, Rhonda Goodwin, Amy Hall, Billie (Jeff) Milliken, Butch (Sara) Schwalbe; her grandchildren: Travis (Kayleen), Whitney, and Barbara Stragier; Andrea and Andrew Goodwin; Justin, Kevin and Hanna Conner; Robbie and Alexis Milliken; William and Georgia Schwalbe; great-granddaughter: Emma Stragier. She is preceded in death by her son Rick Safran; husbands: Bill Schwalbe and Fred Brown; brothers: Jim and Danny Banks and nephew Cash LaDuc. JoAnne's family would like to thank those who adored their mom, CCNW, and the professionals at Sacred Heart. Please join the family for a celebration of life at the Chewelah Casino on July 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Please don your Zags gear in honor of Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in JoAnne's name to CCNW or Sacred Heart. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 6 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close