ANDERSON, Joanne Caroline On August 28, 2020, Joanne Anderson of Spokane, Washington embarked on her final journey to meet Jesus, surrounded with love and peace and family. She was a lady, through and through beautiful and gentle, kind and self-assured, humble and radiant. She will be remembered for the many ways she impacted her community and all those whose lives she touched. Joanne was born in Missoula, Montana to Lewis and Martha Lang on November 19, 1930. She graduated from West Valley High School in Spokane, Washington in 1948 and went on to earn her RN degree from St. Luke's School of Nursing. As a wife and mother, Joanne created a loving home with her husband, Clyde Anderson, married in 1953. Together they raised three children: Dale, Darien and Martha along with countless foster children, foreign exchange students, and teen mothers. Joanne is survived by her husband, Clyde Anderson of Spokane, and her two daughters, Darien Vance of Kalispell, Montana and Martha Murray of Mead, Washington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Joyfully, Joanne has been reunited with her young son, Dale, who preceded her in death at the age of 13. As a Registered Nurse, Joanne nurtured even more lives. During her time as a school nurse in the West Valley district in Millwood, Washington, she recognized the needs of families and the lack of social services available. Identifying the impoverished and struggling families of the schoolchildren she served, Joanne made baskets of food and other essentials to share with these families. Knowing Joanne, the greatest impact was not the material good she provided, but the relationships she formed with these families, ensuring that her gifts were met with gratitude and did not cause shame. Joanne was also very involved with her church, going above and beyond to serve others with love and compassion. She taught Sunday School for many years to children of all ages and adults with special needs; and she also dedicated time and service to Stephen Ministry, providing emotional and spiritual support to people going through crises or difficult times. Though she held formal ministry positions at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Joanne will be most remembered in all the quiet ways she stepped in to serve, asking for no formal recognition or thanks. When she was not spending time with her family and community, Joanne could be found quietly painting or reading. She painted and drew hundreds of pictures in her lifetime, many of which are hanging in the homes and offices of those who loved her. She knew the importance of literacy and education, and she was instrumental in building the first public library that served her home community of Millwood, Washington. A role model to so many women in her life, Joanne was independent, enjoyed traveling, held a successful career, and took care of her home and family. She was truly an inspiring woman. But what she will be remembered for the most was her kindness and gentleness; the way she smiled with her eyes and surprised with her quick wit. How she found tranquility with a good book, sitting in front of the fireplace. The selfless way she took care of those around her, but always found time to care for herself and find peace. Joanne, you will be dearly missed by all those who love you. Rest peacefully now in the arms of Jesus, until we see you again. In lieu of flowers please consider remembering Joanne with a contribution to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Stephen Ministry, 7307 N. Nevada, Spokane, WA 99208 (509)483-4218.



