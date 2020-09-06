JoAnne DOBSON

DOBSON, JoAnne (Age 77) July 9, 1943 - August 21, 2020 Heaven gained another angel on Friday, August 21, 2020. JoAnne was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She loved and was loved by everyone that knew her, there were no strangers in her world. She had a passion for kids and loved running her daycare. She shaped and molded so many lives and loved what she did. JoAnne was a lifelong resident of Spokane where she grew up with her parents and three siblings. She graduated from West Valley High School. She met her husband Jerry on a blind date, and it was love at first sight. They were married 56 years and have two children. They loved spending time at Priest Lake and Puerto Vallarta and being with family and friends. JoAnne's greatest joys in life were her family and especially her grandkids: Madison, Cole, Maya, Taryn, Tye and Harrison. She lit up when she talked about them and it was clear she had a heart full of love and pride for them. JoAnne is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon. She is survived by her husband Jerry, son Jeff (Kristi), daughter Julie, her grandkids, sister Vicki and brother Alan (Donna), brother-in-law Rod, nieces and nephews Kiendra, Koy (Jen), Marlee, Mandee, Loren and multiple great nieces and nephews. We will be doing a small, celebration of life for JoAnne with of course practicing social distancing. Please contact one of the family members for details. Bring a memory or story to write down so that we can make a scrapbook for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceofSpokane.org
or a check can be mailed to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. We are incredibly grateful to the friends, caregivers, and family that made her life so peaceful especially at the end. We are all blessed to have had JoAnne a part of our lives, she will truly be missed.