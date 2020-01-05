|
DUNSMORE, Joanne (Age 79) Our beloved mother, Joanne Dunsmore, 79, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020, at her home in Spokane Valley, Washington. Joanne was born October 5, 1940, in Wallace, Idaho, to Frances and Charlotte (Ulrich) Gerdes. She moved to Spokane as a young girl where she attended Holy Names Academy. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Daniel. She is survived by a large family consisting of two siblings: Michael (Sharman) and Sue (Loren); seven children: Frank (Dee Dee), Kelley (Rick), Michael (Linda), Ricky, Michelle (Marisol), Milika, Casey (Denise); three stepsons: Gary (Denise), Bruce (Meka), and Jeff. She loved being Nana to her 16 grandchildren: Josh, Jake, Rylee, Nick, Kelsi, Brad, Kristie, Zach, Nichole, James, KeAve, KeAndre, Ashley, Darius, Collin, and Gavin; and eleven great-grandchildren: Teagyn, Ashlyn, Tanner, Harper, Grace, Noah, Hazel, Gage, Brody, Emery, Kash, Gunnar, and Tatum; and numerous friends she had as chosen family, including her beloved four-legged companion, ChaCha. Joanne was a lifelong caregiver, raising dozens of foster children and running an adult family home. For many years, she and Dan camped at the St. Joe River, where she felt so at peace. She was a lover of animals and rescued several dachshunds. She had an infectious laugh and sparkling eyes. Her greatest joy came from her family whom she loved above all else. "Life is not a destination. It is a journey." Joanne requested no services, however, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made, in her honor, to Spokane SCRAPS, animal rescue. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020